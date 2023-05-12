Meet the Undrafted Free Agents: Arizona Cardinals bring in local kid, Kyle Soelle

We finish up the looks through the 2023 NFL undrafted free agents with a local product in Kyle Soelle.

From the team:

Arizona State linebacker Kyle Soelle (SOLE-ee) (6-3, 232) is a Scottsdale, AZ native who played at Saguaro High School before becoming a Sun Devil. He appeared in 53 games at ASU and was a three-year team captain during his five seasons with the Sun Devils and had 259 tackles (141 solo), 4.0 sacks, 16 tackles for loss, four interceptions, 12 passes defensed and two forced fumbles. Soelle led the Sun Devils in tackles in each of the past two seasons after collecting 110 stops in 2022 and 88 tackles in 2021. He had six straight games of double-digit tackles last year and tied for second on the team with two interceptions.

I have watched Soelle during his time there, even back to high school, and there are things you see immediately.

First off, Soelle struggled at the Shrine Bowl, but honestly that is not where he would flourish. He isn’t an uber athlete, he is a throwback inside linebacker who works better in a system that allows him to move downhill consistently and aggressively. He has good tackling skills, is a physical player and good leader.

So, Soelle needs that team structure around him to be at his best.

Can he do enough and develop that rapport with the Cardinals quick enough to make the roster?

Good luck, Kyle!