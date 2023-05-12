Jon Gaines II getting work at center during Arizona Cardinals rookie mini-camp

The Arizona Cardinals have an open need at the center position, and despite not drafting one of the big name centers much to the dismay and chagrin of some of the fans, they did draft a player with experience playing center and along the interior of the offensive line in Jon Gaines II.

During part of the open portion of rookie mini-camp, Jon Gaines II was taking snaps at center, while fellow rookie and first round pick Paris Johnson Jr. was working as a right tackle and left guard in different videos.

Gaines II was given the number 59, which is not really a guard number, but a center one, so the Cardinals may have gone into the draft with the idea that Gaines was a center all along.

In his time at UCLA, Gaines II played center in 2020 and 2021 for the Bruins, so he has done it in his career and his size, athletic profile is similar to Creed Humphrey. While Humphrey is an All-Pro, maybe there is another center profile that matches.

Brad Meester was the center for the Jacksonville Jaguars from 2003-2013, starting an astonishing 161 regular season games in that time.

If the Cardinals can get something similar out of Gaines, it would be a huge win for the new regime.