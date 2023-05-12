Arizona Cardinals sign 2023 NFL Draft pick Dante Stills to contract

The Arizona Cardinals continue to sign all of their 2023 NFL Draft picks, today announcing they have signed sixth-round pick Dante Stills.

From the team:

The Arizona Cardinals Football Club today announced that the team has signed West Virginia defensive lineman Dante Stills, the team’s sixth-round (213th overall) selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, to a four-year contract. The signing took place today at the Dignity Health Arizona Cardinals Training Center in Tempe, AZ.

Stills (6-4, 286) left West Virginia after appearing in a school record 59 games and as the program’s all-time leader in tackles for loss (52.5) and fourth in sacks (23.5). Last season, Stills was a first-team All-Big 12 selection after starting all 12 games and totaling 26 tackles, nine tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and a pass defensed. He finished his Mountaineer career with 138 tackles, 52.5 tackles for loss, 23.5 sacks, one interception, five passes defensed, six forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and two blocked kicks in 59 games (37 starts). Stills also was selected to the Big 12 Commissioner’s honor roll and the Garrett Ford Academic honor roll.