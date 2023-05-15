Arizona Cardinals sign veteran punter and ASU alum Matt Haack

The Arizona Cardinals have brought in a veteran punter.

The Cardinals announced on Monday the team has signed veteran Matt Haack to a contract.

From the team:

The Arizona Cardinals Football Club today announced that the team has signed punter Matt Haack (pronounced “HAWK”) and has released kicker Elliott Fry, defensive lineman Manny Jones and linebacker Blake Lynch.

Haack participated in the Cardinals mini-camp this past weekend on a tryout. The signing took place today at the Dignity Health Arizona Cardinals Training Center in Tempe, AZ.

Haack (6-0, 205) is a six-year NFL veteran (2017-22) who originally signed with the Miami Dolphins in 2017 as an undrafted rookie free agent from Arizona State. He spent his first four seasons (2017-20) in the NFL with Miami before playing with Buffalo (2021) and Indianapolis (2022). In his career, Haack has appeared in 98 games during the regular season and has 429 punts for 19,087 yards (44.5 avg.) and 160 punts inside the 20-yard line.

The 28-year old Haack has finished top-10 in the NFL for punts inside the 20-yard line four times (9th in 2022-28, 6th in 2020-26, 5th in 2018-35 and 8th in 2017-30) in his career and his 160 career punts inside the 20-yard line rank third in the NFL dating back to his rookie season in 2017. He entered the NFL following four years (2013-16) at Arizona State where he ranked fifth in the nation in punting average as a junior in 2015 (43.1) and sixth nationally as a senior in 2016 (44.4). Haack left ASU ranked fourth in school history with a 43.0 career punting average.