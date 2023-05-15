Arizona Cardinals sign sixth round pick Kei’Trel Clark to contract

The Arizona Cardinals now only have one remaining 2023 NFL Draft pick unsigned, as the team announced they have signed cornerback Kei’Trel Clark to a contrac.

From the team:

The Arizona Cardinals Football Club today announced that the team has signed Louisville cornerback Kei’Trel Clark, the team’s sixth-round (180th overall) selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, to a four-year contract. The signing took place today at the Dignity Health Arizona Cardinals Training Center in Tempe, AZ. Clark (KEY-trell) (5-10, 181) started all 12 games last season for Louisville and had a career-high 51 tackles to go along with five passes defensed, his first career sack, one interception, four tackles for loss and a fumble recovery. He scored TDs on both of his takeaways last season, the first TDs of his career. Clark was a second-team All-ACC selection in both 2020 and 2021. After starting his collegiate career at Liberty, he played the past three seasons at Louisville and appeared in 30 games (28 starts), collecting 127 tackles, five interceptions, 28 passes defensed, 9.5 tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries and one sack.

The Cardinals love Clark, and they have been expressing that in a number of ways, including having him miss part of the rookie mini-camp to attend his graduation from college at Louisville.

Welcome to the desert, Kei’Trel and congratulations on the graduation and contract signing.