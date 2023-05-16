Arizona Cardinals announce the 2023 NFL preseason schedule

Happy Tuesday one and all.

The Arizona Cardinals have announced their 2023 NFL preseason schedule and here is all the information you need.

The Emmy award winning Cardinals Broadcast Network will produce all three Cardinals preseason games that can be seen in Phoenix on 12 News KPNX-TV (NBC) as well as on KOAT in Albuquerque and KTTU & KMSB in Tucson.

Arizona begins the preseason in Week 1 on Friday, August 11 at home against the Denver Broncos. It is the Cardinals 15th preseason matchup against the Broncos in the past 20 seasons, but the first since 2019. Denver last visited Arizona in the preseason in 2018.

The Cardinals remain at home in Week 2 to play the defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday, August 19. It is the second time in the past three years (2021) that Arizona will host Kansas City in the preseason as the Chiefs return to State Farm Stadium where they beat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII.

Arizona concludes the preseason in Minnesota to play the Vikings on Saturday, August 26. The Cardinals last visited the Vikings in the preseason in 2019.

TICKET INFO: Single-game tickets for Cardinals home games are available at www.azcardinals.com/tickets and season-ticket info can be found at www.azcardinals.com/season.