Arizona Cardinals 2023 NFL schedule reactions

Happy Tuesday one and all.

We know the Arizona Cardinals 2023 schedule, but how did we feel about it?

Jess and I sat down and went through all of the games and discussed the pluses and minuses of the schedule, the parts that concern us, and where we think the Arizona Cardinals can make some hay.

We end with discussing the brutal finish to the 2023 NFL season and if the Arizona Cardinals can hold water long enough until Kyler Murray gets back.

It is another fantastic episode, and a quick one, so sit back, relax and enjoy.

Enjoy the show with the embedded player above or by subscribing to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or your favorite podcast platform, so you never miss a show. Make sure as well to give it a five-star rating!

(1:00) Schedule rundown and comparison to our predictions

(7:07) Breakdown and reactions to the schedule