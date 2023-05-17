Cardinals’ 2023 Draft Analytics: B.J. Ojulari

BATON ROUGE, LA - NOVEMBER 05: LSU Tigers defensive end BJ Ojulari (18) tackles Alabama Crimson Tide running back Jahmyr Gibbs (1) during a game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the LSU Tigers on November 05, 2022, at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Photo by John Korduner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images.

Round 2: B.J. Ojulari, OLB, LSU

Positional Prototype: Speed Rusher at OLB

6’2”, 248, 34 1/4” arms, 10 1/2” hands, 4.59 40, 33.5” Vert., 10’6” Broad, , 24 reps at 225

Per Lance Zierlein of nfl.com:

Stand-up rush linebacker with upside as a pass rusher but inconsistent effort stopping the run. Ojulari is bendy as an edge rusher and will wreak substantially more pocket havoc once he builds a more complete rush plan. He plays contain as a run defender and has the pursuit speed to spill the run wide or make tackles in space, but needs to play with consistent effort on all run snaps. B.J. Ojulari possesses all the tools necessary to start for an NFL team once he adds a bit more polish to his game.

Zierlein’s Player Comp: Harold Landry, Titans (ask Monti Ossenfort)

Harold Landry’s Combine Numbers:

6’2”, 252, 32 7/8” arms, 9 3/8’ hands.4.64 40, 36” vert., 9’11” broad, 24 reps at 225

Interesting Draft Pick Comparison:

2019 NFL Draft: Harold Landry: #41 (TEN -Round 2)

2023 NFL Draft: B.J. Ojulari: #41 (ARI-Round 2

https://www.pff.com/nfl/players/bj-ojulari/124105/draft-profile

Ojulari has answers for almost everything an offensive tackle can throw at him. He already has a repertoire that’s well beyond his years. One of the more technically sound and assignment-sure edge defenders in the class.

Really appreciate the pass rush plan from LSU EDGE B.J. Ojulari. Speed rusher who has a unique understanding of how to set up his moves.



This sequence here really displays that: inside long arm, ghost move, two hand swipe.



The bend and explosiveness really stand out on tape. pic.twitter.com/7DKTjtAP07 — Derrick (@Steelers_DB) December 11, 2022

Ojulari’s production was outstanding for LSU the past two seasons, having racked up more than 100 pressures and 100 tackles. Not to mention, he posted 17 sacks in that span, as well.

Per PFF:

PROS

He is a sudden mover who paces his rushes well to set up offensive tackles.

Bendy off the edge. Can turn the corner with a well-timed rip.

One of the more technically sound and assignment-sure edge defenders in the class.

CONS

No power aspect to his game. Rare to see him flat back a tackle

Struggles to shed consistently. Can get locked up in the run game.

Not particularly versatile. Pretty much has to play in space.

“The No. 18 is the player who brings all those traits of someone who leads in an extraordinary manner,” Kelly said. “... The attention to detail, great focus, represents the program in a positive way in the classroom, in the community and on the field.”

“Great person, great teammate and has a chance to be a really good pro.” — Regional scout for NFC team

