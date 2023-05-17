Red Rain Podcast: Kyler’s Complicated Conundrums

In this 104th episode of the Red Rain Podcast, Kyle and I discuss the challenges that Kyler Murray faces as he attempts to return to being a the dynamic playmaker he was for the first 7 weeks of the 2021 season. Some of the questions are —- will Kyler play this season? —- At what point? —- How well will he be able he play in the new system? —- And what happens if he doesn’t play at all this year?

The results of the ROTB poll about Kyler’s greatest challenges are discussed. Thanks to the 193 of you who voted.

A Way to Justify A Trade:

If the team is in a position to draft Caleb Williams or Drake Maye, and by trading Kyler Murray the team has to eat $81M in dead cap money, they could spread the cap hit out over three years and with a potential star QB like Williams or Maye on a rookie contract, then they could be allocating the following money to the team’s QB1.

2024: $27M + $7M = $34M

2025: $27M + $8.5M = $35.5M

2026: $27M + $10.5M = $37.5M

