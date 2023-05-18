NFL Draft: Getting to know the 2024 NFL Draft prospects that you may not know yet

Happy Thursday one and all.

The Arizona Cardinals hold two incredible picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, so we will be keeping tabs all season long where that Houston Texans pick ends up being.

So, we need to know the prospects as well.

Justin and I discuss five prospects each to keep an early eye on for the 2024 NFL Draft, because you know the main names of Caleb Williams, Marvin Harrison Jr., Joe Alt and Olumuyiwa Fashanu, but do you know Demeioun “Chop” Robinson, Bryce Foster, and Malachi Moore? Maybe you will now.

Plus the Godfather of the Senior Bowl takes a swing at a clout chasing twitter account.

