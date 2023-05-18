Terry McDonough complaint, Kevin Kolb’s time in Arizona and Budda Baker getting motivated

Happy Thursday one and all.

Jess and I are back to discuss the continued ongoing drama with the Arizona Cardinals with regards to the Terr McDonough saga and Budda Baker is motivating himself!

Plus, Kevin Kolb discusses his concussion issues with the Arizona Cardinals and how that may have changed things for him.

Finally, we take a look at the Arizona Cardinals defensive alignment potential and why they may start in a 3-4 again this year.

Plus, is it the end of the Andy Lee and Aaron Brewer era in the desert?

(1:00) Terry McDonough’s amended complaint and Budda Baker’s cryptic Instagram story

(19:44) Kevin Kolb’s concussion story

(38:58) A 3-4 base defense in 2023?

(52:47) Moving on from Andy Lee, Aaron Brewer