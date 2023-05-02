Cardinals Reacts Survey: What did you like best about the Arizona Cardinals 2023 NFL Draft?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Arizona Cardinals fans and fans across the country.

The 2023 NFL Draft has come and gone and the Arizona Cardinals are considered to be one of the bigger winners of the weekend.

However, asking for a grade is too simple, instead let’s take a different approach and ask what you liked better: The Arizona Cardinals investing in the offensive line, the Arizona Cardinals investing in premium positions, or the Arizona Cardinals adding a plethora of draft capital for the 2024 NFL Draft, likely six top 100 picks already for the Arizona Cardinals.

To me, there is a winner, but I will reveal that another day, instead I look forward to the complaints that Monti Ossenforth didn’t draft the right offensive linemen, the right cornerbacks or add the right picks back.