Meet the Undrafted Free Agents: Arizona Cardinals get ball hawk in cornerback Quavian White

It is time to get to know the undrafted free agents the Arizona Cardinals signed over the next five days.

This is important, if you want to know why, feel free to reach out, but I will be highlighting all 10 of the undrafted free agents the Arizona Cardinals signed to give them a little acknowledgement.

Starting with my favorite pickup in Quavian White:

Georgia State cornerback Quavian White (QUAY-vee-un) (5-8, 187) was a second-team All-Sun Belt conference selection last season and ranked 4th in the conference and 14th in the FBS with four interceptions. He also had nine passes defensed and 29 tackles, four tackles for loss and one sack in 2022. White played in 40 games during his five-year career at Georgia State and had 157 tackles (113 solo), 10 interceptions, 42 passes defensed, 2.5 sacks and nine tackles for loss. He was an all-conference selection in each of his final three seasons (2020-22) with the Panthers.

White is one of the most productive cornerbacks in college football in terms of ball production and from 2019-2022 he had 52 interceptions/passes defensed in 40 games.

The one on-ball production a game metric is something incredibly important to evaluating cornerback play, especially when a player is a little undersized like White.

He will work hard to overcome that, but his ball production is elite and that cannot be denied.

Good luck, Quavian.