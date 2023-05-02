Meet the Undrafted Free Agents: Daniel Arias is a big bodied wide receiver who could offer a different look for the Arizona Cardinals

We continue our look at the Arizona Cardinals 10-man 2023 undrafted free agent class, with big bodied wide receiver Daniel Arias.

From the team:

Colorado wide receiver Daniel Arias (6-3, 216) appeared in 50 games (21 starts) during his five-year career with the Buffaloes, the most by a wide receiver in school history. He had 48 receptions for 750 yards and four TDs in his career while also excelling on special teams. According to the school, Arias finished his career with 77 special teams points, the seventh most in Buffaloes history. In 2022, Arias played in all 12 games and had 19 receptions for 309 yards and a TD while also collecting 14 special teams points. He was selected as the recipient of the Tom McMahon Award, given annually to a Colorado offensive player for their dedication and work ethic.

Arias was definitely not helped by the quarterback situation at Colorado over his five seasons, but he is a willing blocker, with grit and a great work ethic.

The Cardinals drafted a wide receiver with a similar skill set in Michael Wilson, so we can see they want to add size and aggressiveness on the outside this season.

Welcome to the roster, Daniel and good luck.