ROTB: Picking the Cardinals’ 53 Man Roster: QBs

Background: GLENDALE, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 27: Quarterback Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals throws a pass during the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. The Chargers defeated the Cardinals 25-24. Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images.

Would like to give a shout out to ROTB’s very own RedRun who posted his 53 man roster prediction on the B.J. Ojulari analytics thread. He asked me if I would post one of my own. And while I intend to do so a few times between now and August 29th, I thought it would be cool for us to create the Cardinals’ 53 man roster as a team.

Today’s challenge: picking the QBs.

Guidelines:

We are going to assume for now that Kyler Murray come Week 1 of the NFL season will still be on the team’s PUP list (thus, he does not count on the 53 man roster). With each position group, I am going to make the most educated guess I can as to how many players the Cardinals will keep. In terms of the QB’s, I firmly believe that they will keep 2 on the 53 man roster and 1 on the practice squad.

Votes:

Colt McCoy (6-1, 212, 36, 14 year veteran, Texas)

Poll Colt McCoy

Practice Squad

Waive

73% 53 Man (216 votes)

1% Practice Squad (4 votes)

21% Waive (62 votes)

4% Trade (13 votes) 295 votes total

David Blough (6-1, 207, 27, 4 year veteran, Purdue)

Poll David Blough

PS

Waive

29% 53 (88 votes)

39% PS (118 votes)

27% Waive (84 votes)

3% Trade (12 votes) 302 votes total

Jeff Driskel (6-4, 235, 30, 8 year veteran, Louisiana Tech)

Poll Jeff Driskel

PS

Waive

15% 53 (46 votes)

19% PS (59 votes)

60% Waive (179 votes)

4% Trade (12 votes) 296 votes total

Clayton Tune (6-3, 220, 24, 2023 5th Round pick, Houston)

Poll Clayton Tune

PS

Waive

79% 53 (245 votes)

18% PS (57 votes)

1% Waive (4 votes)

0% Trade (2 votes) 308 votes total

Week 1 Starter

Poll Week 1 Starter at QB (your preference)

Blough

Driskel

40% McCoy (127 votes)

6% Blough (20 votes)

1% Driskel (5 votes)

50% Tune (158 votes) 310 votes total

ROTB Results: