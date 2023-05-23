 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

ROTB: Picking the Cardinals’ 53 Man Roster: QBs

What could the Arizona Cardinals initial 53-man roster look like for 2023? We start with a look at the quarterbacks.

By Walter Mitchell
Los Angeles Chargers v Arizona Cardinals Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Would like to give a shout out to ROTB’s very own RedRun who posted his 53 man roster prediction on the B.J. Ojulari analytics thread. He asked me if I would post one of my own. And while I intend to do so a few times between now and August 29th, I thought it would be cool for us to create the Cardinals’ 53 man roster as a team.

Today’s challenge: picking the QBs.

Guidelines:

  1. We are going to assume for now that Kyler Murray come Week 1 of the NFL season will still be on the team’s PUP list (thus, he does not count on the 53 man roster).
  2. With each position group, I am going to make the most educated guess I can as to how many players the Cardinals will keep. In terms of the QB’s, I firmly believe that they will keep 2 on the 53 man roster and 1 on the practice squad.

Votes:

  • Colt McCoy (6-1, 212, 36, 14 year veteran, Texas)
Poll

Colt McCoy

view results
  • 73%
    53 Man
    (216 votes)
  • 1%
    Practice Squad
    (4 votes)
  • 21%
    Waive
    (62 votes)
  • 4%
    Trade
    (13 votes)
295 votes total Vote Now
  • David Blough (6-1, 207, 27, 4 year veteran, Purdue)
Poll

David Blough

view results
  • 29%
    53
    (88 votes)
  • 39%
    PS
    (118 votes)
  • 27%
    Waive
    (84 votes)
  • 3%
    Trade
    (12 votes)
302 votes total Vote Now
  • Jeff Driskel (6-4, 235, 30, 8 year veteran, Louisiana Tech)
Poll

Jeff Driskel

view results
  • 15%
    53
    (46 votes)
  • 19%
    PS
    (59 votes)
  • 60%
    Waive
    (179 votes)
  • 4%
    Trade
    (12 votes)
296 votes total Vote Now
  • Clayton Tune (6-3, 220, 24, 2023 5th Round pick, Houston)
Poll

Clayton Tune

view results
  • 79%
    53
    (245 votes)
  • 18%
    PS
    (57 votes)
  • 1%
    Waive
    (4 votes)
  • 0%
    Trade
    (2 votes)
308 votes total Vote Now

Week 1 Starter

Poll

Week 1 Starter at QB (your preference)

view results
  • 40%
    McCoy
    (127 votes)
  • 6%
    Blough
    (20 votes)
  • 1%
    Driskel
    (5 votes)
  • 50%
    Tune
    (158 votes)
310 votes total Vote Now

ROTB Results:

  • QB1: _______________________________
  • QB2: ______________________________
  • PS: ________________________________

