ROTB: Picking the Cardinals’ 53 Man Roster: QBs

Background: GLENDALE, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 27: Quarterback Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals throws a pass during the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. The Chargers defeated the Cardinals 25-24. Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images.
Would like to give a shout out to ROTB’s very own RedRun who posted his 53 man roster prediction on the B.J. Ojulari analytics thread. He asked me if I would post one of my own. And while I intend to do so a few times between now and August 29th, I thought it would be cool for us to create the Cardinals’ 53 man roster as a team.
Today’s challenge: picking the QBs.
Guidelines:
- We are going to assume for now that Kyler Murray come Week 1 of the NFL season will still be on the team’s PUP list (thus, he does not count on the 53 man roster).
- With each position group, I am going to make the most educated guess I can as to how many players the Cardinals will keep. In terms of the QB’s, I firmly believe that they will keep 2 on the 53 man roster and 1 on the practice squad.
Votes:
- Colt McCoy (6-1, 212, 36, 14 year veteran, Texas)
Poll
Colt McCoy
-
73%
53 Man
-
1%
Practice Squad
-
21%
Waive
-
4%
Trade
- David Blough (6-1, 207, 27, 4 year veteran, Purdue)
Poll
David Blough
-
29%
53
-
39%
PS
-
27%
Waive
-
3%
Trade
- Jeff Driskel (6-4, 235, 30, 8 year veteran, Louisiana Tech)
Poll
Jeff Driskel
-
15%
53
-
19%
PS
-
60%
Waive
-
4%
Trade
- Clayton Tune (6-3, 220, 24, 2023 5th Round pick, Houston)
Poll
Clayton Tune
-
79%
53
-
18%
PS
-
1%
Waive
-
0%
Trade
Week 1 Starter
Poll
Week 1 Starter at QB (your preference)
-
40%
McCoy
-
6%
Blough
-
1%
Driskel
-
50%
Tune
ROTB Results:
- QB1: _______________________________
- QB2: ______________________________
- PS: ________________________________
