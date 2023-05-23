ROTB: Picking the Cardinals’ 53 Man Roster: RBs

Background: GLENDALE, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 27: Running back James Conner #6 of the Arizona Cardinals catches a six-yard touchdown reception against linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. #9 of the Los Angeles Chargers during the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. The Chargers defeated the Cardinals 25-24. Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images.
- We are going to assume for now that James Conner is RB1.
- With each position group, I am going to make the most educated guess I can as to how many players the Cardinals will keep. In terms of the RB’s, I firmly believe that they will keep 3 on the 53 man roster and 1 or 2 on the practice squad.
- Keaontay Ingram (6-0, 221, 23, 2nd NFL season, 2022 6th Round pick, USC via Texas)
Keaontay Ingram
-
82%
53
-
12%
PS
-
2%
Waive
-
2%
Trade
- Corey Clement (5-10, 220, 28, 7th NFL season, UFA-2023, Wisconsin)
Corey Clement
-
46%
53
-
26%
PS
-
24%
Waive
-
2%
Trade
- Emari Demercado (5-9, 215, 24, CFA 2023, TCU)
Emari Demercado
-
35%
53
-
58%
PS
-
5%
Waive
-
0%
Trade
- Ty’Son Williams (6-0, 220, 26, 2nd NFL season, CFA 2022, BYU)
Ty’Son Williams
-
12%
53
-
39%
PS
-
44%
Waive
-
4%
Trade
Results:
- RB1: James Conner
- RB2: _________________________
- RB3: ________________________
- PS: _________________________
