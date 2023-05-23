 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

ROTB: Picking the Cardinals’ 53 Man Roster: RBs

Outside of James Conner, who could make the Arizona Cardinals 53-man roster at running back?

By Walter Mitchell
Los Angeles Chargers v Arizona Cardinals Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Guidelines:

  1. We are going to assume for now that James Conner is RB1.
  2. With each position group, I am going to make the most educated guess I can as to how many players the Cardinals will keep. In terms of the RB’s, I firmly believe that they will keep 3 on the 53 man roster and 1 or 2 on the practice squad.
  • Keaontay Ingram (6-0, 221, 23, 2nd NFL season, 2022 6th Round pick, USC via Texas)
Poll

Keaontay Ingram

view results
  • 82%
    53
    (180 votes)
  • 12%
    PS
    (28 votes)
  • 2%
    Waive
    (6 votes)
  • 2%
    Trade
    (5 votes)
219 votes total Vote Now
  • Corey Clement (5-10, 220, 28, 7th NFL season, UFA-2023, Wisconsin)
Poll

Corey Clement

view results
  • 46%
    53
    (101 votes)
  • 26%
    PS
    (58 votes)
  • 24%
    Waive
    (53 votes)
  • 2%
    Trade
    (5 votes)
217 votes total Vote Now
  • Emari Demercado (5-9, 215, 24, CFA 2023, TCU)
Poll

Emari Demercado

view results
  • 35%
    53
    (75 votes)
  • 58%
    PS
    (124 votes)
  • 5%
    Waive
    (11 votes)
  • 0%
    Trade
    (1 vote)
211 votes total Vote Now
  • Ty’Son Williams (6-0, 220, 26, 2nd NFL season, CFA 2022, BYU)
Poll

Ty’Son Williams

view results
  • 12%
    53
    (25 votes)
  • 39%
    PS
    (78 votes)
  • 44%
    Waive
    (88 votes)
  • 4%
    Trade
    (9 votes)
200 votes total Vote Now

Results:

  • RB1: James Conner
  • RB2: _________________________
  • RB3: ________________________
  • PS: _________________________

