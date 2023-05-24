Cardinals Reacts Survey: Should the Cardinals trade Hopkins or Baker?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Arizona Cardinals fans and fans across the country.

The Arizona Cardinals have a couple looming decisions to make regarding two of their best players in DeAndre Hopkins and Budda Baker.

Neither showed up to the Cardinals first mini-camp workouts, and each is going about their business in different ways.

Hopkins is just openly talking about playing for different teams, while Baker is going more of the brooding route with his cryptic social media posts.

So, that begs the question, should the Arizona Cardinals trade Hopkins? Should the Arizona Cardinals trade Budda Baker?

Should they trade both?

If the Cardinals think they need to trade players who don’t want to be here, that is a fair way to go about things.

The biggest issue the Arizona Cardinals have, outside a lack of talent on the roster, is that their culture kind of stinks.

Well, if Monti Ossenfort and Jonathan Gannon are serious about fixing that, then if they cannot get Hop and Baker to buy-in, then they need to go.

What are your thoughts?