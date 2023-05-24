ROTB: Picking the Cardinals’ 53 Man Roster: WRs & TEs

Background: SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 08: Greg Dortch #83 of the Arizona Cardinals looks to fight off the tackle of Fred Warner #54 of the San Francisco 49ers during the second quarter of an NFL football game at Levi’s Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images.

Guidelines:

We are going to assume that DeAndre Hopkins will be traded at some point between now and the start of the season. We are also going to assume that Hollywood Brown, Zach Pascal, Rondale Moore, Greg Dortch and Michael Wilson are core 53. In terms of the WRs, the biggest question is whether the Cardinals will choose to keep a 6th WR.

Poll Should the Cardinals keep 6 WRs? Yes

No vote view results 50% Yes (111 votes)

50% No (111 votes) 222 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who is the best candidate to be WR6? Andre Baccellia

Auden Tate

Javon Wims

Daniel Arias

Brian Cobbs vote view results 32% Andre Baccellia (68 votes)

17% Auden Tate (37 votes)

16% Javon Wims (35 votes)

17% Daniel Arias (37 votes)

14% Brian Cobbs (31 votes) 208 votes total Vote Now

3. In terms of TEs, we are going to assume that Zach Ertz will start the season on the PUP list. Trey McBride is core 53. The questions are:

Poll How many TEs should Cardinals keep on the 53? 2

3

4 vote view results 9% 2 (23 votes)

81% 3 (198 votes)

9% 4 (22 votes) 243 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which of these TEs should be TE2? Bernhard Seikovitz

Chris Pierce

Noah Togiai

Blake Whiteheart

Joel Honigford vote view results 37% Bernhard Seikovitz (74 votes)

9% Chris Pierce (19 votes)

24% Noah Togiai (49 votes)

18% Blake Whiteheart (37 votes)

9% Joel Honigford (19 votes) 198 votes total Vote Now

Your thoughts?