ROTB: Picking the Cardinals’ 53 Man Roster: WRs & TEs

Background: SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 08: Greg Dortch #83 of the Arizona Cardinals looks to fight off the tackle of Fred Warner #54 of the San Francisco 49ers during the second quarter of an NFL football game at Levi’s Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images.
Guidelines:
- We are going to assume that DeAndre Hopkins will be traded at some point between now and the start of the season. We are also going to assume that Hollywood Brown, Zach Pascal, Rondale Moore, Greg Dortch and Michael Wilson are core 53.
- In terms of the WRs, the biggest question is whether the Cardinals will choose to keep a 6th WR.
Poll
Should the Cardinals keep 6 WRs?
-
50%
Yes
-
50%
No
Poll
Who is the best candidate to be WR6?
-
32%
Andre Baccellia
-
17%
Auden Tate
-
16%
Javon Wims
-
17%
Daniel Arias
-
14%
Brian Cobbs
3. In terms of TEs, we are going to assume that Zach Ertz will start the season on the PUP list. Trey McBride is core 53. The questions are:
Poll
How many TEs should Cardinals keep on the 53?
-
9%
2
-
81%
3
-
9%
4
Poll
Which of these TEs should be TE2?
-
37%
Bernhard Seikovitz
-
9%
Chris Pierce
-
24%
Noah Togiai
-
18%
Blake Whiteheart
-
9%
Joel Honigford
Your thoughts?
