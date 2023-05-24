Markus Golden signs with Pittsburgh Steelers

Happy Wednesday one and all.

Hope you are having a nice week and getting ready for a long offseason, but we have some small news today as former Arizona Cardinals pass rusher Markus Golden has signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

After being traded back to the Arizona Cardinals Golden put up 11 sacks in 2021. Then, in 2022 without Chandler Jones, with the Cardinals needing him to be their best edge rusher, he produced 2.5 sacks and seven tackles for loss as the Cardinals put up one of their worst defensive seasons in... ever.

Now, Golden gets a one-year contract from the Pittsburgh Steelers who have one of the best pass rushers in the NFL in T.J. Watt when healthy. Last year, Watt had only 5.5 sacks in 10 games, but Alex Highsmith had 14.5 sacks and veteran Cam Heyward had 10.5 sacks.

It will be interesting to see if Golden is brought in as potential leverage piece in the Steelers negotiations with Highsmith or if it is just pure backup, but good luck to Markus.