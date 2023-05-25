ROTB: Picking the Cardinals’ 53 Man Roster: Offensive Line

Background: GLENDALE, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 06: D.J. Humphries #74 of the Arizona Cardinals looks on during an NFL Football game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium on November 06, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images.

We are going to assume that D.J. Humphries, Kelvin Beachum, Will Hernandez, Josh Jones, Hjalte Froholdt, Paris Johnson, Jr. and Jon Gaines are CORE 53. Ideally teams prefer to keep 9 OL on the 53 and 3 OL on the PS. Let’s see how strongly you feel about the team’s depth players.

Poll G/T Dennis Daley 53

PS

Waive vote view results 34% 53 (42 votes)

36% PS (44 votes)

29% Waive (36 votes) 122 votes total Vote Now

Poll G/T Elijah Wilkerson 53

PS

Waive vote view results 40% 53 (48 votes)

35% PS (43 votes)

24% Waive (29 votes) 120 votes total Vote Now

Poll G/C Lecitus Smith 53

PS

Waive vote view results 74% 53 (101 votes)

22% PS (30 votes)

2% Waive (4 votes) 135 votes total Vote Now

Poll T Barton Jackson 53

PS

Waive vote view results 8% 53 (10 votes)

40% PS (46 votes)

50% Waive (57 votes) 113 votes total Vote Now

Poll T Julien Davenport 53

PS

Waive vote view results 2% 53 (3 votes)

41% PS (46 votes)

55% Waive (61 votes) 110 votes total Vote Now

Poll G/C Hayden Howerton 53

PS

Waive vote view results 6% 53 (7 votes)

46% PS (51 votes)

47% Waive (52 votes) 110 votes total Vote Now

Poll G Marquis Hayes 53

PS

Waive vote view results 68% 53 (85 votes)

28% PS (36 votes)

3% Waive (4 votes) 125 votes total Vote Now

Poll Badara Traore 53

PS

Waive vote view results 2% 53 (3 votes)

21% PS (23 votes)

75% Waive (80 votes) 106 votes total Vote Now

Poll G Lachavious Simmons 53

PS

Waive vote view results 5% 53 (6 votes)

32% PS (36 votes)

62% Waive (69 votes) 111 votes total Vote Now

We might have to post a new poll to see whether the Cardinals should keep 9 or 10 offensive linemen on the 53. But, after voting thus far, what do you think?

Poll How man offensive linemen should the Cardinals keep on the 53 man roster? 9

10 vote view results 59% 9 (76 votes)

40% 10 (52 votes) 128 votes total Vote Now

Your thoughts?