ROTB: Picking the Cardinals’ 53 Man Roster: Offensive Line

The Arizona Cardinals are trying to rebuild their offensive line, who makes the roster in 2023?

By Walter Mitchell
Seattle Seahawks v Arizona Cardinals Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images

Background: GLENDALE, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 06: D.J. Humphries #74 of the Arizona Cardinals looks on during an NFL Football game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium on November 06, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images.

Guidelines:

  1. We are going to assume that D.J. Humphries, Kelvin Beachum, Will Hernandez, Josh Jones, Hjalte Froholdt, Paris Johnson, Jr. and Jon Gaines are CORE 53.
  2. Ideally teams prefer to keep 9 OL on the 53 and 3 OL on the PS. Let’s see how strongly you feel about the team’s depth players.

Poll

G/T Dennis Daley

view results
  • 34%
    53
    (42 votes)
  • 36%
    PS
    (44 votes)
  • 29%
    Waive
    (36 votes)
122 votes total Vote Now

Poll

G/T Elijah Wilkerson

view results
  • 40%
    53
    (48 votes)
  • 35%
    PS
    (43 votes)
  • 24%
    Waive
    (29 votes)
120 votes total Vote Now

Poll

G/C Lecitus Smith

view results
  • 74%
    53
    (101 votes)
  • 22%
    PS
    (30 votes)
  • 2%
    Waive
    (4 votes)
135 votes total Vote Now

Poll

T Barton Jackson

view results
  • 8%
    53
    (10 votes)
  • 40%
    PS
    (46 votes)
  • 50%
    Waive
    (57 votes)
113 votes total Vote Now

Poll

T Julien Davenport

view results
  • 2%
    53
    (3 votes)
  • 41%
    PS
    (46 votes)
  • 55%
    Waive
    (61 votes)
110 votes total Vote Now

Poll

G/C Hayden Howerton

view results
  • 6%
    53
    (7 votes)
  • 46%
    PS
    (51 votes)
  • 47%
    Waive
    (52 votes)
110 votes total Vote Now

Poll

G Marquis Hayes

view results
  • 68%
    53
    (85 votes)
  • 28%
    PS
    (36 votes)
  • 3%
    Waive
    (4 votes)
125 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Badara Traore

view results
  • 2%
    53
    (3 votes)
  • 21%
    PS
    (23 votes)
  • 75%
    Waive
    (80 votes)
106 votes total Vote Now

Poll

G Lachavious Simmons

view results
  • 5%
    53
    (6 votes)
  • 32%
    PS
    (36 votes)
  • 62%
    Waive
    (69 votes)
111 votes total Vote Now

We might have to post a new poll to see whether the Cardinals should keep 9 or 10 offensive linemen on the 53. But, after voting thus far, what do you think?

Poll

How man offensive linemen should the Cardinals keep on the 53 man roster?

view results
  • 59%
    9
    (76 votes)
  • 40%
    10
    (52 votes)
128 votes total Vote Now

Your thoughts?

