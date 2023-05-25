ROTB: Picking the Cardinals’ 53 Man Roster: Offensive Line

Background: GLENDALE, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 06: D.J. Humphries #74 of the Arizona Cardinals looks on during an NFL Football game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium on November 06, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images.
Guidelines:
- We are going to assume that D.J. Humphries, Kelvin Beachum, Will Hernandez, Josh Jones, Hjalte Froholdt, Paris Johnson, Jr. and Jon Gaines are CORE 53.
- Ideally teams prefer to keep 9 OL on the 53 and 3 OL on the PS. Let’s see how strongly you feel about the team’s depth players.
Poll
G/T Dennis Daley
-
34%
53
-
36%
PS
-
29%
Waive
Poll
G/T Elijah Wilkerson
-
40%
53
-
35%
PS
-
24%
Waive
Poll
G/C Lecitus Smith
-
74%
53
-
22%
PS
-
2%
Waive
Poll
T Barton Jackson
-
8%
53
-
40%
PS
-
50%
Waive
Poll
T Julien Davenport
-
2%
53
-
41%
PS
-
55%
Waive
Poll
G/C Hayden Howerton
-
6%
53
-
46%
PS
-
47%
Waive
Poll
G Marquis Hayes
-
68%
53
-
28%
PS
-
3%
Waive
Poll
Badara Traore
-
2%
53
-
21%
PS
-
75%
Waive
Poll
G Lachavious Simmons
-
5%
53
-
32%
PS
-
62%
Waive
We might have to post a new poll to see whether the Cardinals should keep 9 or 10 offensive linemen on the 53. But, after voting thus far, what do you think?
Poll
How man offensive linemen should the Cardinals keep on the 53 man roster?
-
59%
9
-
40%
10
Your thoughts?
Loading comments...