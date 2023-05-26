 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

ROTB: Picking the Cardinals’ 53 Man Roster: DT, DE, OLB, ILB

By Walter Mitchell
Arizona Cardinals v Las Vegas Raiders Photo by Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

Background: LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 18: Defensive tackle Rashard Lawrence #90 of the Arizona Cardinals runs onto the field before a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Cardinals defeated the Raiders 29-23 in overtime. Photo by Jeff Bottari/Getty Images.

RESULTS FOR OFFENSE:

  • QB (3): McCoy, Tune, Blough (*Murray —- PUP)
  • RB (3): Conner, Ingram, Clement
  • WR (5): Brown, Pascal, Moore, Dortch, Wilson (*Hopkins —- traded)
  • TE (3): McBride, Seikovitz, Togiai (*Ertz —- PUP)
  • OL (9): Humphries, Beachum, Hernandez, Jones, Johnson, Gaines, Froholdt, Smith, Hayes

Total: 23

Note: I think 23 is a good number for the offense because the vast majority of the team’s best STs players are on defense.

DT/DE Guidelines:

  1. We are going to assume that Rashard Lawrence, Cameron Thomas, Carlos Watkins and Dante Stills are CORE 53.

Poll

DT Leki Fotu

view results
  • 73%
    53
    (69 votes)
  • 5%
    PS
    (5 votes)
  • 21%
    Waive
    (20 votes)
94 votes total Vote Now

Poll

DE Jonathan Ledbetter

view results
  • 47%
    53
    (44 votes)
  • 36%
    PS
    (34 votes)
  • 15%
    Waive
    (14 votes)
92 votes total Vote Now

Poll

DE L.J. Collier

view results
  • 71%
    53
    (66 votes)
  • 20%
    PS
    (19 votes)
  • 7%
    Waive
    (7 votes)
92 votes total Vote Now

Poll

DT/DE Kevin Strong

view results
  • 50%
    53
    (47 votes)
  • 33%
    PS
    (31 votes)
  • 16%
    Waive
    (15 votes)
93 votes total Vote Now

Poll

DE Ben Stille

view results
  • 16%
    53
    (14 votes)
  • 54%
    PS
    (47 votes)
  • 29%
    Waive
    (25 votes)
86 votes total Vote Now

Poll

DT Jacob Slade

view results
  • 23%
    53
    (20 votes)
  • 55%
    PS
    (47 votes)
  • 20%
    Waive
    (17 votes)
84 votes total Vote Now

Poll

DE Eric Banks

view results
  • 4%
    53
    (3 votes)
  • 45%
    PS
    (33 votes)
  • 50%
    Waive
    (37 votes)
73 votes total Vote Now

Poll

How many DT/DE should the Cardinals keep on the 53?

view results
  • 11%
    5
    (9 votes)
  • 61%
    6
    (47 votes)
  • 26%
    7
    (20 votes)
76 votes total Vote Now

OLB Guidelines:

  1. We are going to assume that Zaven Collins, Myjai Sanders, Dennis Gardeck (STs Captain) and B.J. Ojulari are CORE 53.

Poll

Victor Dimukeje

view results
  • 59%
    53
    (49 votes)
  • 30%
    PS
    (25 votes)
  • 10%
    Waive
    (9 votes)
83 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Jesse Luketa

view results
  • 45%
    53
    (38 votes)
  • 46%
    PS
    (39 votes)
  • 7%
    Waive
    (6 votes)
83 votes total Vote Now

Poll

How many OLBs should the Cardinals keep on the 53?

view results
  • 55%
    5
    (41 votes)
  • 35%
    6
    (26 votes)
  • 9%
    7
    (7 votes)
74 votes total Vote Now

ILB Guidelines:

  1. We are going to assume that Kyzir White, Josh Woods, Owen Pappoe and Zeke Turner (STs) are CORE 53.

Poll

Krys Barnes

view results
  • 59%
    53
    (41 votes)
  • 23%
    PS
    (16 votes)
  • 17%
    Waive
    (12 votes)
69 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Kyle Soelle

view results
  • 10%
    53
    (7 votes)
  • 69%
    PS
    (46 votes)
  • 19%
    Waive
    (13 votes)
66 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Marvin Pierre

view results
  • 3%
    53
    (2 votes)
  • 36%
    PS
    (23 votes)
  • 60%
    Waive
    (38 votes)
63 votes total Vote Now

Poll

How many ILBs should the Cardinals keep on the 53?

view results
  • 45%
    4
    (29 votes)
  • 53%
    5
    (34 votes)
  • 1%
    6
    (1 vote)
64 votes total Vote Now

Your thoughts?

