ROTB: Picking the Cardinals’ 53 Man Roster: DT, DE, OLB, ILB

Background: LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 18: Defensive tackle Rashard Lawrence #90 of the Arizona Cardinals runs onto the field before a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Cardinals defeated the Raiders 29-23 in overtime. Photo by Jeff Bottari/Getty Images.

RESULTS FOR OFFENSE:

QB (3): McCoy, Tune, Blough (*Murray —- PUP)

RB (3): Conner, Ingram, Clement

WR (5): Brown, Pascal, Moore, Dortch, Wilson (*Hopkins —- traded)

TE (3): McBride, Seikovitz, Togiai (*Ertz —- PUP)

OL (9): Humphries, Beachum, Hernandez, Jones, Johnson, Gaines, Froholdt, Smith, Hayes

Total: 23

Note: I think 23 is a good number for the offense because the vast majority of the team’s best STs players are on defense.

DT/DE Guidelines:

We are going to assume that Rashard Lawrence, Cameron Thomas, Carlos Watkins and Dante Stills are CORE 53.

Poll DT Leki Fotu 53

PS

Waive vote view results 73% 53 (69 votes)

5% PS (5 votes)

21% Waive (20 votes) 94 votes total Vote Now

Poll DE Jonathan Ledbetter 53

PS

Waive vote view results 47% 53 (44 votes)

36% PS (34 votes)

15% Waive (14 votes) 92 votes total Vote Now

Poll DE L.J. Collier 53

PS

Waive vote view results 71% 53 (66 votes)

20% PS (19 votes)

7% Waive (7 votes) 92 votes total Vote Now

Poll DT/DE Kevin Strong 53

PS

Waive vote view results 50% 53 (47 votes)

33% PS (31 votes)

16% Waive (15 votes) 93 votes total Vote Now

Poll DE Ben Stille 53

PS

Waive vote view results 16% 53 (14 votes)

54% PS (47 votes)

29% Waive (25 votes) 86 votes total Vote Now

Poll DT Jacob Slade 53

PS

Waive vote view results 23% 53 (20 votes)

55% PS (47 votes)

20% Waive (17 votes) 84 votes total Vote Now

Poll DE Eric Banks 53

PS

Waive vote view results 4% 53 (3 votes)

45% PS (33 votes)

50% Waive (37 votes) 73 votes total Vote Now

Poll How many DT/DE should the Cardinals keep on the 53? 5

6

7 vote view results 11% 5 (9 votes)

61% 6 (47 votes)

26% 7 (20 votes) 76 votes total Vote Now

OLB Guidelines:

We are going to assume that Zaven Collins, Myjai Sanders, Dennis Gardeck (STs Captain) and B.J. Ojulari are CORE 53.

Poll Victor Dimukeje 53

PS

Waive vote view results 59% 53 (49 votes)

30% PS (25 votes)

10% Waive (9 votes) 83 votes total Vote Now

Poll Jesse Luketa 53

PS

Waive vote view results 45% 53 (38 votes)

46% PS (39 votes)

7% Waive (6 votes) 83 votes total Vote Now

Poll How many OLBs should the Cardinals keep on the 53? 5

6

7 vote view results 55% 5 (41 votes)

35% 6 (26 votes)

9% 7 (7 votes) 74 votes total Vote Now

ILB Guidelines:

We are going to assume that Kyzir White, Josh Woods, Owen Pappoe and Zeke Turner (STs) are CORE 53.

Poll Krys Barnes 53

PS

Waive vote view results 59% 53 (41 votes)

23% PS (16 votes)

17% Waive (12 votes) 69 votes total Vote Now

Poll Kyle Soelle 53

PS

Waive vote view results 10% 53 (7 votes)

69% PS (46 votes)

19% Waive (13 votes) 66 votes total Vote Now

Poll Marvin Pierre 53

PS

Waive vote view results 3% 53 (2 votes)

36% PS (23 votes)

60% Waive (38 votes) 63 votes total Vote Now

Poll How many ILBs should the Cardinals keep on the 53? 4

5

6 vote view results 45% 4 (29 votes)

53% 5 (34 votes)

1% 6 (1 vote) 64 votes total Vote Now

Your thoughts?