ROTB: Picking the Cardinals’ 53 Man Roster: DT, DE, OLB, ILB

Background: LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 18: Defensive tackle Rashard Lawrence #90 of the Arizona Cardinals runs onto the field before a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Cardinals defeated the Raiders 29-23 in overtime. Photo by Jeff Bottari/Getty Images.
RESULTS FOR OFFENSE:
- QB (3): McCoy, Tune, Blough (*Murray —- PUP)
- RB (3): Conner, Ingram, Clement
- WR (5): Brown, Pascal, Moore, Dortch, Wilson (*Hopkins —- traded)
- TE (3): McBride, Seikovitz, Togiai (*Ertz —- PUP)
- OL (9): Humphries, Beachum, Hernandez, Jones, Johnson, Gaines, Froholdt, Smith, Hayes
Total: 23
Note: I think 23 is a good number for the offense because the vast majority of the team’s best STs players are on defense.
DT/DE Guidelines:
- We are going to assume that Rashard Lawrence, Cameron Thomas, Carlos Watkins and Dante Stills are CORE 53.
Poll
DT Leki Fotu
-
73%
53
-
5%
PS
-
21%
Waive
Poll
DE Jonathan Ledbetter
-
47%
53
-
36%
PS
-
15%
Waive
Poll
DE L.J. Collier
-
71%
53
-
20%
PS
-
7%
Waive
Poll
DT/DE Kevin Strong
-
50%
53
-
33%
PS
-
16%
Waive
Poll
DE Ben Stille
-
16%
53
-
54%
PS
-
29%
Waive
Poll
DT Jacob Slade
-
23%
53
-
55%
PS
-
20%
Waive
Poll
DE Eric Banks
-
4%
53
-
45%
PS
-
50%
Waive
Poll
How many DT/DE should the Cardinals keep on the 53?
-
11%
5
-
61%
6
-
26%
7
OLB Guidelines:
- We are going to assume that Zaven Collins, Myjai Sanders, Dennis Gardeck (STs Captain) and B.J. Ojulari are CORE 53.
Poll
Victor Dimukeje
-
59%
53
-
30%
PS
-
10%
Waive
Poll
Jesse Luketa
-
45%
53
-
46%
PS
-
7%
Waive
Poll
How many OLBs should the Cardinals keep on the 53?
-
55%
5
-
35%
6
-
9%
7
ILB Guidelines:
- We are going to assume that Kyzir White, Josh Woods, Owen Pappoe and Zeke Turner (STs) are CORE 53.
Poll
Krys Barnes
-
59%
53
-
23%
PS
-
17%
Waive
Poll
Kyle Soelle
-
10%
53
-
69%
PS
-
19%
Waive
Poll
Marvin Pierre
-
3%
53
-
36%
PS
-
60%
Waive
Poll
How many ILBs should the Cardinals keep on the 53?
-
45%
4
-
53%
5
-
1%
6
Your thoughts?
