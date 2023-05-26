Arizona Cardinals release DeAndre Hopkins

Update: DeAndre Hopkins will cost the Arizona Cardinals $24 million in dead money, but he will be off the books in 2024 completely.

Previously: The Arizona Cardinals announced on Friday that they have released disgruntled veteran receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

Hopkins had a nice career in his three seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, including one Second Team All-Pro appearance and Pro Bowl.

Over the last two seasons, Hopkins battled injury while also being suspended six games in 2022 for PED usage.

He came back and played fairly well, but at 31 years old, with a body that has played only 19 games the last two seasons — including missing two games under interesting circumstances last year — it is clear it was time to move on.

Hopkins has been MIA from all team related activities and the Cardinals worked to get him moved, but couldn’t find a team willing to take on the salary and the ...

Anyway, hopefully he finds some happiness in his new situation, wherever that may be and that it works out for him.

Good luck to DeAndre Hopkins.

Monti Ossenfort continues to clean up the messes left by his predecessor.