Op-Ed Nutshell: Cardinals Release DeAndre Hopkins

We have released Deandre Hopkins. pic.twitter.com/POnAb3uhWH— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) May 26, 2023
And here’s my feeling about it in a nutshell:
Good freaking riddance. "When a thief done run off with your money, he don't leave no road maps." (Lorraine Hansberry from Raisin in the Sun). Kudos to for not letting this situation linger and fester any longer. Enough his enough. New times for AZ! https://t.co/66EQdi4dxT— Walter B J Mitchell (@WBJMItch) May 26, 2023
Your feelings?
Loading comments...