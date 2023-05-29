 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

ROTB Pre- Mini Camp 53 Man Roster Prediction: CBs, Ss, DTs

By Walter Mitchell
Syndication: Arizona Republic Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

CBs:

53 CORE: Marco Wilson, Antonio Hamilton, Garrett Williams, Kei’Trel Clarke

Poll

Rashad Fenton

view results
  • 52%
    53
    (48 votes)
  • 47%
    PS/Waive
    (44 votes)
92 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Christian Matthew

view results
  • 63%
    53
    (62 votes)
  • 36%
    PS/Waive
    (36 votes)
98 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Kris Boyd

view results
  • 38%
    53
    (34 votes)
  • 61%
    PS/Waive
    (54 votes)
88 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Nate Hairston

view results
  • 8%
    53
    (7 votes)
  • 91%
    PS/Waive
    (80 votes)
87 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Quavian White

view results
  • 21%
    53
    (19 votes)
  • 78%
    PS/Waive
    (71 votes)
90 votes total Vote Now

Ss:

53 CORE: Budda Baker, Jalen Thompson, Isaiah Simmons

Poll

Andre Chachere

view results
  • 45%
    53
    (38 votes)
  • 54%
    PS/Waive
    (46 votes)
84 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Javonte Moffatt

view results
  • 17%
    53
    (14 votes)
  • 82%
    PS/Waive
    (67 votes)
81 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Josh Thomas

view results
  • 9%
    53
    (8 votes)
  • 90%
    PS/Waive
    (73 votes)
81 votes total Vote Now

Poll

JuJu Hughes

view results
  • 14%
    53
    (12 votes)
  • 85%
    PS/Waive
    (70 votes)
82 votes total Vote Now

STs:

CORE 53: Matt Prater

Poll

Punter

view results
  • 15%
    Nolan Cooney
    (14 votes)
  • 84%
    Matt Haack
    (75 votes)
89 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Long Snaooer

view results
  • 42%
    Joe Fortunato
    (35 votes)
  • 57%
    Matt Hembrough
    (48 votes)
83 votes total Vote Now

Your thoughts?

Great work ROTB! Full results with analysis to come!

