Meet the Undrafted Free Agents: Arizona Cardinals give big guarantee to safety Kendell Brooks

The Arizona Cardinals added 10 undrafted free agents, we have looked at two so far, and continue down our trek of getting to know all ten.

Today, the one that had the biggest guarantee from the Arizona Cardinals, Michigan State safety Kendell Brooks.

From the team:

Michigan State safety Kendell Brooks (6-0, 206) played the past two seasons with the Spartans and appeared in 24 games, collecting 105 tackles (53 solo), four passes defensed, 3.5 tackles for loss and three forced fumbles. In 2022, Brooks played in 11 games (10 starts) and had a career-high 100 tackles (48 solo), the second most on the team and tied for fifth in the Big Ten, three passes defensed and three forced fumbles. He began his collegiate career at North Greenville University (2018-20) and appeared in 19 games, collecting 78 tackles, two tackles for loss, two passes defensed and one fumble recovery.

Brooks is a physical, gritty and aggressive player, and will endear himself to fans and probably the Arizona Cardinals new coaching staff.

Good luck to Brooks, and welcome to the Arizona Cardinals.