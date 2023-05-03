Meet the Undrafted Free Agents: Arizona Cardinals add intriguing running back prospect in Emari Demercado

With the 2023 NFL Draft in the books we now get to meet the 10-man undrafted free agent team the Arizona Cardinals have brought in.

They only brought in one running back, and he had a big game the last time he was in State Farm Stadium.

Let’s get to know Emari Demercado, the TCU running back.

From the team:

TCU running back Emari Demercado (ee-MAR-ee / dee-mer-CAH-doe) (5-9, 215) played in 51 games in five years with the Horned Frogs (2018-22) and ran for 1,615 yards and 10 TDs on 338 carries to go along with 40 receptions for 277 yards and one TD. In 2022, he had the best season of his career after rushing for 681 yards and six TDs on 121 carries (5.6-yard avg.) while helping TCU advance to the College Football National Championship game. Demercado ran for 150 yards and one TD in the Horned Frogs CFP semifinal game against Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. He was a first-team Academic All-Big 12 selection three times (2019, ’21-22) during his time at TCU and also earned a master’s degree in Business Analytics. Demercado began his collegiate career at Saddleback College (CA) in 2017.

Demercado is a big, hard-nosed runner, it will be interesting to see how and if he fits in with the Arizona Cardinals.

Welcome to the desert, Emari and good luck!