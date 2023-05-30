SB Nation Reacts: Arizona Cardinals fans think the Cardinals should have traded DeAndre Hopkins

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Arizona Cardinals fans and fans across the country.

There is still a small, small chance that the Arizona Cardinals can make a trade of DeAndre Hopkins, they have until 1:00 p.m. today to do so.

However, most fans think this should have been done already as 76% of fans feel like the Arizona Cardinals should have traded Hopkins.

Maybe announcing they were going to cut Hopkins was strategic knowing it could not happen until today, and so they stirred up some potential suitors to make a move so he doesn’t reach the free agency market.

We will see how this works out, but Cardinals fans wish this was already taken care.

