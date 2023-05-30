SB Nation Reacts: Arizona Cardinals fans want the Cardinals to work things out with Budda Baker

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Arizona Cardinals fans and fans across the country.

Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

The Arizona Cardinals fans have spoken.

They are ready for the Cardinals to fix things with their best defensive player in Budda Baker, as only 43% of fans think the Arizona Cardinals should trade Budda Baker.

Meaning, a majority prefer that the Cardinals work things out with Baker.

This is not a surprise, as fans love Baker, his effort on the field and what he has been within the organization.

So, they want to see Baker stay with the Cardinals and continue to be one of the leaders on the defense.

I don’t see anyway a trade happens, but maybe if the Cardinals are blown away. If not, we will see Baker in a Cardinals uniform and continue to play at a high level.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.