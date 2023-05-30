 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

ROTB Pre-Mini Camp 53 Man Roster Prediction Final Results of the Voting

By Walter Mitchell
NFL: JAN 01 Cardinals at Falcons Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

  • QB (3): Colt McCoy, ClaytonTune, David Blough (*Kyler Murray —- PUP)
  • RB (3): James Conner, Keaontay Ingram, Corey Clement
  • WR (5): Hollywood Brown, Zach Pascal, Rondale Moore, Greg Dortch, Michael Wilson
  • TE (3): Trey McBride, Bernhard Seikovitz, Noah Togiai (* Zach Ertz —- PUP)
  • OL (9): D.J. Humphries, Kelvin Beachum, Will Hernandez, Josh Jones, Paris Johnson Jr., Jon Gaines, Hjalte Froholdt, Lecitus Smith, Marquis Hayes
  • DT/DE (7 ): Rashard Lawrence, Cameron Thomas, Carlos Watkins, Dante Stills, Leki Fotu, L.J. Collier, Kevin Strong
  • OLB (5): Zaven Collins, Myjai Sanders, Dennis Gardeck, B.J. Ojulari, Victor Dmikeje
  • ILB (5): Kyzir White, Josh Woods, Owen Pappoe, Zeke Turner, Krys Barnes
  • CB (6): Marco Wilson, Antonio Hamilton, Garrett Williams, Kei’Trel Clarke, Rashad Fenton, Christian Matthew
  • S (3): Budda Baker, Jalen Thompson, Isaiah Simmons
  • STs (3): Matt Prater, Matt Haack, Matt Hembrough

Total: 52

Vote for #53:

Who should be the #53 player?

    G Elijah Wilkinson
    G/T Dennis Daley
    WR Andre Baccellia
    DT/DE Jonathan Ledbetter
    LB Jesse Luketa
    CB Kris Boyd
    S Andre Chachere
Analysis:

There are a number of positions the Cardinals could bolster through waivers the week of August 29th. Those that come immediately to mind are: RB, TE, DT, DE, S.

ROTB question: which of the 52 players we voted for would most likely clear waivers and be able to be signed to the practice squad? I see quite a few, which might be a clear indication of how many waiver claims the Cardinals will be awarded. The Cardinals are #3 in the weaver wire pecking order.

