ROTB Pre-Mini Camp 53 Man Roster Prediction Final Results of the Voting

- QB (3): Colt McCoy, ClaytonTune, David Blough (*Kyler Murray —- PUP)
- RB (3): James Conner, Keaontay Ingram, Corey Clement
- WR (5): Hollywood Brown, Zach Pascal, Rondale Moore, Greg Dortch, Michael Wilson
- TE (3): Trey McBride, Bernhard Seikovitz, Noah Togiai (* Zach Ertz —- PUP)
- OL (9): D.J. Humphries, Kelvin Beachum, Will Hernandez, Josh Jones, Paris Johnson Jr., Jon Gaines, Hjalte Froholdt, Lecitus Smith, Marquis Hayes
- DT/DE (7 ): Rashard Lawrence, Cameron Thomas, Carlos Watkins, Dante Stills, Leki Fotu, L.J. Collier, Kevin Strong
- OLB (5): Zaven Collins, Myjai Sanders, Dennis Gardeck, B.J. Ojulari, Victor Dmikeje
- ILB (5): Kyzir White, Josh Woods, Owen Pappoe, Zeke Turner, Krys Barnes
- CB (6): Marco Wilson, Antonio Hamilton, Garrett Williams, Kei’Trel Clarke, Rashad Fenton, Christian Matthew
- S (3): Budda Baker, Jalen Thompson, Isaiah Simmons
- STs (3): Matt Prater, Matt Haack, Matt Hembrough
Total: 52
Vote for #53:
Poll
Who should be the #53 player?
-
11%
G Elijah Wilkinson
-
4%
G/T Dennis Daley
-
2%
WR Andre Baccellia
-
25%
DT/DE Jonathan Ledbetter
-
25%
LB Jesse Luketa
-
19%
CB Kris Boyd
-
10%
S Andre Chachere
Analysis:
There are a number of positions the Cardinals could bolster through waivers the week of August 29th. Those that come immediately to mind are: RB, TE, DT, DE, S.
ROTB question: which of the 52 players we voted for would most likely clear waivers and be able to be signed to the practice squad? I see quite a few, which might be a clear indication of how many waiver claims the Cardinals will be awarded. The Cardinals are #3 in the weaver wire pecking order.
