ROTB Pre-Mini Camp 53 Man Roster Prediction Final Results of the Voting

QB (3): Colt McCoy, ClaytonTune, David Blough (*Kyler Murray —- PUP)

RB (3): James Conner, Keaontay Ingram, Corey Clement

WR (5): Hollywood Brown, Zach Pascal, Rondale Moore, Greg Dortch, Michael Wilson

TE (3): Trey McBride, Bernhard Seikovitz, Noah Togiai (* Zach Ertz —- PUP)

OL (9): D.J. Humphries, Kelvin Beachum, Will Hernandez, Josh Jones, Paris Johnson Jr., Jon Gaines, Hjalte Froholdt, Lecitus Smith, Marquis Hayes

DT/DE (7 ): Rashard Lawrence, Cameron Thomas, Carlos Watkins, Dante Stills, Leki Fotu, L.J. Collier, Kevin Strong

OLB (5): Zaven Collins, Myjai Sanders, Dennis Gardeck, B.J. Ojulari, Victor Dmikeje

ILB (5): Kyzir White, Josh Woods, Owen Pappoe, Zeke Turner, Krys Barnes

CB (6): Marco Wilson, Antonio Hamilton, Garrett Williams, Kei’Trel Clarke, Rashad Fenton, Christian Matthew

S (3): Budda Baker, Jalen Thompson, Isaiah Simmons

STs (3): Matt Prater, Matt Haack, Matt Hembrough

Total: 52

Vote for #53:

Poll Who should be the #53 player? G Elijah Wilkinson

G/T Dennis Daley

WR Andre Baccellia

DT/DE Jonathan Ledbetter

LB Jesse Luketa

CB Kris Boyd

S Andre Chachere vote view results 11% G Elijah Wilkinson (8 votes)

4% G/T Dennis Daley (3 votes)

2% WR Andre Baccellia (2 votes)

25% DT/DE Jonathan Ledbetter (17 votes)

25% LB Jesse Luketa (17 votes)

19% CB Kris Boyd (13 votes)

10% S Andre Chachere (7 votes) 67 votes total Vote Now

Analysis:

There are a number of positions the Cardinals could bolster through waivers the week of August 29th. Those that come immediately to mind are: RB, TE, DT, DE, S.

ROTB question: which of the 52 players we voted for would most likely clear waivers and be able to be signed to the practice squad? I see quite a few, which might be a clear indication of how many waiver claims the Cardinals will be awarded. The Cardinals are #3 in the weaver wire pecking order.