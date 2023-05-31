Cardinals to get more cap space on Friday due to post-June 1 designated releases

With the month of June only a day away, it is nearly that time for NFL teams to reap the rewards of their decisions to designate certain players as post-June 1 releases.

Some may have wondered why DeAndre Hopkins was not given this designation by the Arizona Cardinals and here is the answer:

Each NFL team is only allowed to allocate two of these designations and the Cardinals opted to use both of them in March.

The two players the Cardinals chose to release were Rodney Hudson with a failed physical and J.J. Watt, who announced his retirement in December.

In doing so, Arizona will see an additional $4.215 million in cap space to be processed on Friday.

Post-June 1 designated players are free to sign with any team upon receiving the designation. Last season, the Cardinals gave Jordan Phillips the same designation and he signed with the Buffalo Bills soon after in free agency. In the Cardinals case in 2023, both candidates in Hudson and Watt were expected to retire.

According to Over the Cap, the Cardinals currently have around $24.4 million in cap space.