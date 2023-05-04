Meet the Undrafted Free Agents: Arizona Cardinals bring in young long snapper in Matt Hembrough

The Arizona Cardinals brought in 10 undrafted free agents this season and one that could be on the roster come September is the young long snapper from Oklahoma State in Matt Hembrough.

From the team:

Oklahoma State long snapper Matt Hembrough (HEM-bro) (6-3, 236) was one of three national finalists for the Patrick Mannelly Award in 2022 given to the best long snapper in the country. His 148 total long snaps last season were the most in the FBS according to PFF. Hembrough played in 51 games during his career at Oklahoma State and was a second-team All-American selection by the AFCA in 2021 and a four-time (2019-22) first-team Academic All-Big 12 honoree. Last season, Hembrough played all 13 games, served as a team captain and was perfect on all 84 snaps for punts and 64 snaps for place kicks to finish out a perfect collegiate career.

The Cardinals have had Aaron Brewer as the long snapper since 2016, but the 32 year old cold be done.

So, bringing in one of the best long snappers in college could be the right play.

Welcome to the desert, Matt and good luck!