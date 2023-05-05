Meet the Undrafted Free Agents: Arizona Cardinals sign blocking tight end Joel Honigford from Michigan

Happy Friday one and all.

We are going through all 10 undrafted free agents the Arizona Cardinals have signed and today is a blocking tight end from the running the football factory known as Michigan.

From the team:

Michigan tight end Joel Honigford (HUN-ig-furd) (6-4, 259) appeared in 45 games (six starts) during his career with the Wolverines and excelled as a run blocker and on special teams. He began his collegiate career as an offensive lineman and played at both guard and tackle before switching to tight end in 2020. The past two years (2021-22), Honigford was a part of an offensive line that won the Joe Moore Award that is given annually to recognize the toughest, most physical offensive line in the country. It was the first time a team won the award in back-to-back seasons. Honigford played all 14 games (two starts) for Michigan last season, including the Fiesta Bowl CFP semifinal at State Farm Stadium and was also selected as an academic All-Big Ten honoree in 2022.

Honigford has one more reception in his career than you or me, but what he does well is block.

Can that be enough to earn him a spot on the Arizona Cardinals roster?

Welcome to the desert, Joel and good luck!