Meet the Undrafted Free Agents: Arizona Cardinals sign explosive linebacker from Kent State in Marvin Pierre

We area halfway through the 2023 NFL Undrafted free agents the Arizona Cardinals signed and today we meet an athletic, explosive linebacker from Kent State in Marvin Pierre.

From the team:

Kent State linebacker Marvin Pierre (6-1, 221) played 25 games the past two seasons (2021-22) with the Eagles and recorded 149 tackles (86 solo), 11 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, one interception and two forced fumbles. In 2022, he started all 11 games he appeared in and had 98 tackles (56 solo), 7.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sack, one interception, three passes defensed, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. Pierre transferred to Kent State from Murray State where he played in 2020 after spending one season (2019) at Butler Community College.

Pierre is highly athletic:

Marvin Pierre is a LB prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 9.03 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 242 out of 2484 LB from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/aUnsd4PpJr #RAS pic.twitter.com/WrcKISqV45 — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 23, 2023

Looking at Pierre, he profiles as a potential developmental linebacker, but has excellent special teams ability for year one.

Welcome to the desert, Marvin and good luck!