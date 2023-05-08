Meet the Undrafted Free Agents: Michigan State’s Jacob Slade has some juice from the interior as a pass rusher

The Arizona Cardinals picked up 10 players in the 2023 NFL undrafted free agency period, and we are reviewing all of them.

Today, we take a look at the defensive lineman from Michigan State, the second Spartans player the Cardinals picked up in 2023.

Let’s take a look:

Michigan State defensive lineman Jacob Slade (6-3, 293) played 42 games (26 starts) over five seasons (2018-22) with the Spartans and had 88 tackles (32 solo), 4.0 sacks, 11.5 tackles for loss, four passes defensed and one fumble recovery. He appeared in eight games in 2022 and had 20 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, a half sack, four passes defensed, one fumble recovery and one blocked kick. As a junior in 2021, Slade was a first-team All-Big Ten selection by PFF after setting career-highs in tackles (40), tackles for loss (five) and sacks (2.5) while playing all 13 games (12 starts).

Welcome to the desert, Jacob and good luck in the desert.