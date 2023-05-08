 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Meet the Undrafted Free Agents: Arizona Cardinals sign intriguing tight end Blake Whiteheart from Wake Forest

By Seth Cox
Wake Forest v Louisville Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals signed 10 undrafted free agents from the 2023 NFL Draft class and added a couple of intriguing prospects at the same position.

This one is another tight end, from Wake Forest who offers a nice blend of athleticism and toughness.

Let’s get to know tight end Blake Whiteheart.

Wake Forest tight end Blake Whiteheart (6-4, 247) played in 50 games over the past five seasons (2018-22) with the Demon Deacons and had 44 receptions for 541 yards and six TDs. He set career-highs last season with 24 receptions and 295 yards while tying his career-high with three TDs. Whiteheart was a 2022 All-ACC Academic selection and was named to the 2022 John Mackey Award watch list as the nation’s top tight end.

Whiteheart has a certain grit and toughness to himself, and works hard as a blocker, but is actually an undersized blocker with good pass catching abilities despite his limited usage.

Welcome to the desert and good luck, Blake.

