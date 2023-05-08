Opinion: Which Cardinals Should Start? Where and Why?

: Apr 27, 2023; Kansas City, MO, USA; Ohio State tackle Paris Johnson Jr. on stage after being selected by the Arizona Cardinals sixth overall in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft at Union Station. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee

Offense:

QB: (if Kyler is on PUP) Clayton Tune —- behind Kyler, has most upside and brightest future

Clayton Tune has an incredibly accurate arm and high level athleticism for a fifth rounder https://t.co/Z65DQyGVWv — Joanna Cards Fan (@cardsfanjoanna) April 29, 2023

RB: James Connor —- da man

WR1: Hollywood Brown —- time to shine

WR2: Michael Wilson —- nifty and tenacious

SWR: Greg Dortch —- total dawg

LT: Paris Johnson Jr. —- where he belongs from day 1

LG: Jon Gaines —- played LG last year, he’s a natural fit, could eventually be the center

C: Hjalte Froholdt —- knows Drew Petzing’s offense and coaches have been lauding him.

RG: Will Hernandez —- bulldozer

RT: Josh Jones —-should build off last year’s success to make strong case for a second contract

TE Trey McBride —- could emerge as go-to guy on 3rd downs and Red Zone

Defense (thinking the 3-4 best suits the personnel and JG/NR vow to be flexible):

SOLB: Zaven Collins —- exciting new role to maximize his formidable skills and physicality

LDE: Cameron Thomas —- takes over Zach Allen’s role

NT: Rashard Lawrence —- has talent/upside and can platoon with Carlos Watkins

RDE: Dante Stills —- is a dawg vs. run and has gives team inside passing rushing skills

WOLB: B.J. Ojulari —- let his rush, let him rush, let him rush

SILB: Kyzir White —- QB of defense, can stuff run and cover

WILB: Owen Pappoe —- swift in run support and pass coverage

LCB: Garrett Williams —- tailor made for JG’s/NR’s man and zone coverages

SS: Isaiah Simmons —- where he belongs, forcing run, covering TEs and blitzing QBs

FS: Budda Baker —- the straw that stirs the drink

RCB: Marco Wilson —- making significant strides in his development

NCB: Kei’Trel Clark —- finally, a pesky, aggressive slot corner

NDE: Myjai Sanders —- nickel edge rusher with superb talent

NS: Jalen Thompson —- asset in the safety rotations, particularly in man coverage and deep zones where he has 1⁄ 3 or 1⁄ 2 the field responsibilities.

Special Teams:

K Matt Prater —- when healthy, one of the best

P Nolan Cooney —- in 3 pre-season punts for Cardinals last year, he averaged 53.7 ypp, plus dropped one inside the 20 —- and in 9 kickoffs, he booted 6 touchbacks

LS Matt Hembrough —- 2022 All-American who was a model of consistency at Oklahoma St.

Question Marks:

WR DeAndre Hopkins —- does not fit the “team-first”, “all-in”, “no egos tolerated” mantras that highlight the team building philosophy of the new GM and HC. Quitting on team the last two weeks of last season, particularly after severely handicapping the team with his 6 game PED suspension was thoroughly careless and irresponsible. His days of manipulating the Cardinals should come to an end, the sooner, the better.

T D.J. Humphries —- depends on how he answers the question of whether he is willing to switch this season to RT so that the team doesn’t make the same mistake of not playing their 1st round tackle at his most natural position from the get-go. if anyone should understand that, D.J. should. If D.J. is amenable to making the switch, then great. Otherwise, the team should accommodate a trade that could get the team good value in return (draft pick and or player), especially seeing as his base salary this season is a highly attractive (for a trading partner) $5.5M. Unfortunately it would cost the team $26M in dead cap value—- but, with his cap hit in 2024 set at $22M (which the team is not going to run with), the dead cap in 2024 is still pretty high at $13.8M. Under no circumstances should the Cardinals move Paris Johnson Jr. around in order to appease D.J. Humphries. When you draft the best left tackle in the draft at pick #6 (the first non-QB offensive player in the draft) it behooves you to play him from day one where he belongs.

CB Colt McCoy —- for the past two seasons Colt gave the team everything he had, for which he deserves high praise. This year, however, with a team re-set (rebuild) in place, it does not make sense to count on him to play, particularly in light of the array of injuries he suffered last season, some of which he is still recovering from. The team can save $1.5M on the cap with a dead cap figure of $3.5M if they trade or release him.

What Cardinals’ players do you want as starters? Where and why?

Here’s the Cardinals current depth chart on Ourlad’s:

