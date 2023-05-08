The Bootleg Football Podcast with BK and EJ

Sep 25, 2021; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Louisville Cardinals defensive back Kei’Trel Clark (13) catches the game ending interception to win the game against the Florida State Seminoles at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers

If you haven’t seen this Bootleg Football post-draft podcast with Brett Kollmann and E.J. Snyder, check out the segment where they laud the Arizona Cardinals’ draft (and how much they love the Kei’Trel Clark pick in Round 6 — Kei’Trel pictured above),

The Cardinals’ segment begins at approximately 13:40.

Did you hear what E.J. and Brett said about the way in which Monti Ossenfort handled his first ever draft as an NFL GM?

Did you hear what E.J. said about the past Cardinals’ drafts that, in his opinion, didn’t quite make sense?

What I very much appreciate about this podcast is that neither Brett Kollmann nor E.J. Snyder is a Cardinals’ fan and both of them do a ton of draft prep on the prospects. Therefore, their opinions where the Cardinals are concerned are unbiased.

How did you vote? What are your thoughts?

Preview:

On this week’s Red Rain Podcast I am going to identify and elaborate on a potential decision that I am beginning to believe could help eliminate the organizational dysfunction and subsequently turn the Cardinals’ into a perennial playoff and eventual Super Bowl contender.

Special thanks to Brett Kollmann and E.J. Snyder for their work on this post-draft podcast.