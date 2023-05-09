Video Analysis Should Help Kyler Murray Bounce Back

During ROTB’s discussion of yesterday’s “Which Cardinals Should Start?” thread, CardsFan4Life85 provided us with this video breakdown from Alex Rollins of Kyler’s 2022 struggles throwing deep passes, which in previous seasons was one of Kyler’s biggest strengths.

This video could serve as a valuable tool for Kyler as he prepares to bounce back to the form that early in the 2021 season had him and the team playing as well as any team in the NFL.

Kurt Warner has provided up with similar video breakdowns of Kyler’s play —- and Kurt Warner has often touched on the same issues that Alex Rollins pinpoints in the video above:

1 —- recognition of where his receivers have strong leverage, to be able to make good throws on breaks opposite the defenders

2 —- reading the deep safeties and which routes they are shading and trying to take away

3 —- making good, accurate progressions as the routes develop

4 —- not having to rely so often on iso matchups, 50/50 balls and backside shoulder throws

5 —- as Kurt Warner often stresses, taking gimme passes when they present themselves

What these videos confirm:

1 —- Kyler needs to study film more frequently, thoroughly and urgently

2 —- the passing schemes are very sound and savvy and produce open receivers for accurate completions when the proper coverage and leverage reads are made by the QB

It has been fashionable to blame Kliff Kingsbury for Kyler’s demise. However, to be fair, when you watch the route concepts that Kliff installed and designed play after play, these concepts are excellent.

Why then did Kyler suddenly struggle so much in his 4th year? The homework clause? Skipping OTAs? Being injured for most of training camp? Hopkins’ 6 game suspension? Offensive line issues? —- which do not show up as often as you would think on these videos.

3 —- stronger practice habits

4 —- stronger understanding of the strengths and weaknesses of the opposing team’s defensive personnel

5 —- creating stronger chemistry (through practice reps) with every one of his receivers

6 —- better feel for processing (as Kurt Warner demonstrates at the beginning of this video)

Changing Up Kyler’s “Throwing Points”

Kyler is tough for offensive lines to create a pocket for because Kyler almost never steps up into the pocket —- which takes away one of the main advantages to creating a good pocket.

He also makes it difficult for his offensive tackles who try to steer their edge rushers wide of the pocket, when Kyler’s first escape move is often backwards.

The reality is —- Kyler does not pass out of a pocket —- he passes from a “throwing point.”

Therefore, a better pass blocking strategy is to have the blockers, through influencing rushers to one direction and sometimes double team blocking them sideways, create wider passing lane gaps that aid the QB’s vision of the field.

What makes Kyler’s ability to consistently win from his “throwing point” more difficult is his reluctance to adopt other throwing points that are created when the QB runs sprint outs, bootlegs and waggles.

Kyler is brilliant at creating new throwing points when he scrambles and goes off-schedule.

But, imagine what Kyler could do if he uses his legs more on schedule.

The main criticism that Kliff Kingsbury deserved is how and why he did not insist on Kyler changing his throwing points. But, as Kliff told the media, each week he and Kyler would sit down and agree to the plays that “Kyler felt most comfortable running.”

While it is understandable that the play caller wants his QB to feel comfortable and confident in the menu of plays they run, to run the same shotgun formations and plays with the exact same designated “throwing point” over and over did not help the QB level of play evolve. Nor did it present the opposing team’s defense with a more formidable task of how to game prep for the Cardinals’ offense.

But, to see exactly why ands how Kyler was missing badly on his deep throws in 2022, it is just plain weird to see how often Kyler was just winging the ball, almost as if by intention.

Virtual Reality

How ironic and yet potentially auspicious it would be for Kyler if he turns to VR simulations for improving his ability to read defenses and leverage, much the way Carson Palmer did throughout the last few years of his tenure with the Cardinals.

https://venturebeat.com/games/how-vr-is-helping-train-nfl-quarterbacks-carson-palmer-and-jameis-winston/

https://www.strivr.com/solutions/industries/sports/

One would imagine that Kyler has already been using this VR tool . Strivr.com is made to order for him, particularly while going through his rehab.

Yet, as Kyler and every QB knows, the most important preparation occurs each day at practice on the grass where the QB has the opportunity to sync up his timing with his receivers, a timing that’s specifically catered to the receivers’ different speeds, array of moves and styles of play.

Kyler appears to be highly motivated to bounce back. He’s highly capable of doing so. He’s been bonding very well with the new coaching staff, as Kyle Odegard of Compare.bet attests:

There is cohesiveness in Arizona, which is a welcome change from the turbulence in 2022.https://t.co/6HoahM9uAX — Kyle Odegard (@Kyle_Odegard) May 9, 2023

Hopefully Kyler is reading the team’s and his own means for improvements correctly.

Kyler has a lot to overcome —- he can do it —- but it’s going to take a gargantuan effort.

ROTB Poll:

In your opinion:

Poll What is Kyler Murray’s most difficult challenge this season? Reading defenses

Adapting to a new offense

Physically adjusting to rehab

Mentally adjusting to rehab

The potential stigma of the homework clause

Winning the full trust and confidence of his teammates

The national media’s negativity toward him

His lack of height limitations

His own stubbornness

Living up to the enormity of his $230.5M contract vote view results 25% Reading defenses (23 votes)

4% Adapting to a new offense (4 votes)

3% Physically adjusting to rehab (3 votes)

9% Mentally adjusting to rehab (9 votes)

0% The potential stigma of the homework clause (0 votes)

9% Winning the full trust and confidence of his teammates (9 votes)

1% The national media’s negativity toward him (1 vote)

4% His lack of height limitations (4 votes)

29% His own stubbornness (27 votes)

13% Living up to the enormity of his $230.5M contract (12 votes) 92 votes total Vote Now

Which challenge did you choose? Why?

I will chime in with my own choice later on. It was hard to narrow it down to one.

Special thanks to CardsFan4Life85 for providing Alex Rollins’ astute video.

To since61:

I finished watching the final series of “Better Call Saul” —- man, you were right, what a bummer. It was obviously much more difficult to like and get a kick out of Saul, after Kim Wexler left him. The whole fun of the show was lost after that. Pretty riveting that Kim went as far as giving Howard’s wife written proof of the truth surrounding Howard’s murder. After that conscientious gesture on Kim’s part, it was no wonder why the last episode was titled “Saul Done.”