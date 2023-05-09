No trades of DeAndre Hopkins, Budda Baker; no 5th-year option for Isaiah Simmons

Happy Tuesday one and all.

The Arizona Cardinals have quite a few interesting roster situations playing out right now, as they have two players who have requested trades, to no avail, while their fourth year linebacker, Isaiah Simmons, had his fifth year option declined by the team.

That begs the question, what is going on?

Jess and I sat down and discussed it as we moved through the decisions or lack of.

Topics and times on the show:

(1:00) What’s next after not trading DeAndre Hopkins?

(14:37) What’s next after the Cardinals declined the contract option for Isaiah Simmons?

(32:29) What’s next after not trading Budda Baker?