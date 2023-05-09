SB Nation Reacts: Arizona Cardinals fans excited about new GM’s moves and stockpiling 2024 NFL Draft picks

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Arizona Cardinals fans and fans across the country.

We asked and Arizona Cardinals fans answered, what was the most exciting part of the first draft of the Monti Ossenfort era?

And without question, Cardinals fans are excited that the new GM actually understands the value of the draft and not just current draft picks, but future draft picks.

The fact that Cardinals fans are most excited about next years draft, is not shocking, after watching the years of Steve Keim drafts where he never stock piled picks, but instead acted as though the picks he had were all he had or needed.

In fact, longtime user Gungus said it best:

Monti picking up another ‘24 3rd. So far, he’s stacked a ‘24 1st, 2 24 3rds and a ‘24 5th. He’s acquired more future picks in the first 2 rounds of his first draft than Keim did in a decade — Gungus (@Dadwithtwinz) April 28, 2023

