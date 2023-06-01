Red Rain Podcast: Why Budda and Kyler Cannot Coexist in Arizona

I believe that Budda Baker has been skipping OTAs not only because he previously had been reassured by Steve Keim that they would revisit his contract when the guaranteed money was gone, but also out of principle with regard to how the Cardinals handled Kyler Murray’s contract.

In this episode Kyle and I discuss how it is of paramount importance for the Cardinals to make things right with Budda —- who, in my opinion is the only one of the current Cardinals who is on a fast track to Canton and the only current player who has the gravitas, consistent excellence, effective leadership and galvanizing charisma to be the face of the franchise.

Will we ever forget? Please click to see:

https://www.azcardinals.com/video/hard-knocks-budda-baker-gives-emotional-locker-room-speech

Your thoughts?