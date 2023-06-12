Arizona Cardinals sign former Dallas Cowboys practice squad receiver

The Arizona Cardinals remain active in free agency, as they have signed veteran wide receiver Brandon Smith and released wide receiver Auden Tate.

From the team:

The Arizona Cardinals Football Club today announced that the team has signed wide receiver Brandon Smith and has released wide receiver Auden Tate. The signing took place today at the Dignity Health Arizona Cardinals Training Center in Tempe, AZ. Smith (6-2, 215) entered the NFL with Dallas in 2021 as an undrafted rookie free agent from Iowa and spent the past two seasons (2021-22) on the Cowboys practice squad. He played four seasons (2017-20) at Iowa where he appeared in 37 games (26 starts) and totaled 91 receptions for 1,046 yards and nine touchdowns.

It is a back of the roster type of move and gives the Cardinals another big-bodied receiver to work with throughout the offseason, but it is the offseason and gives us something to talk about.

Welcome to the desert, Brandon.