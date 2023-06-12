What Can Cardinals Fans Predict from Hollywood Brown This Season?

Background: Jan 1, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown (2) runs after a catch against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine, USA Today Sports.

The Cardinals gave up a lot when they traded for Marquise Hollywood Brown during the 2022 NFL Draft, the priciest of which was their 2022 1st Round pick. At the time, once the news about DeAndre Hopkins’ 6 week PED suspension was reveled to the public, one could understand the Cardinals’ interest in adding a WR whom Kyler Murray had a great deal of chemistry with at Oklahoma.

However, this season Hollywood Brown needs to adjust to a new coaching staff, a new system and a host of QBs in light of Kyler Murray’s rehab and the uncertainty of how long it will take for Kyler to return to action.

There are a considerable number of moving parts here for Brown, thus this season should be an outstanding test of his ability to adapt and prevail.

Round 1 2022: WR Marquise Hollywood Brown

Contract: 5th year option with a cap figure of $13.4M (3rd highest cap hit on team)

2022 stats: 12 games, 107 targets, 67 receptions, 709 yards, 10.6 ave., 3 TDs

2022 Concerns:

120 mph speeding violation

skipped OTAs to train with Kyler

was late to meetings, like Kyler

lost 5 games due to injury

lowest yards and yard per catch average of his career

for a deep threat, his yard per catch averages throughout his four year career have been lower than one would expect, especially for a former 1st round pick.

Like the team, he did not finish the season strongly.

2022 Plusses

Early in the season, he helped to fill the void caused by DeAndre Hopkins’ PED suspension —- and made a handful of big-time plays. Here’s one of his best plays:

Marquise Brown is someone from this list I find myself drafting often.



Is anyone else out scooping Brown up in every fantasy football draft?

Has a good rapport with Kyler

Has a bright, charismatic personality

Turned some head at times with some nifty RACs, like this TD gem:

Marquise Brown Elite YAC TD



How Many NFL WRs can make this play?

pic.twitter.com/sOH4n5cxkI — Joe Orrico (@NoExpertFF) June 7, 2023

2023 Motivation: (UFA in 2024)

Marquise Brown: I want to prove that I can be the guy.

2023 Good News To Date:

Hollywood has been participating in OTAs

He looks to be in great shape and fully healthy

He’s looked electric on the practice field

2023 Questions

Poll With the release of DeAndre Hopkins and an unclear timetable regarding if and when Kyler will play in games, will Hollywood emerge as a bona fide WR1?

No vote view results 63% Yes (92 votes)

36% No (53 votes) 145 votes total Vote Now

Poll How will OC Drew Petzing utilize Hollwoood? As more of a deep threat, move around the formation WR1

As more of a slot type possession WR2

As more of a slot type possession WR2 vote view results 80% As more of a deep threat, move around the formation WR1 (109 votes)

19% As more of a slot type possession WR2 (27 votes) 136 votes total Vote Now

Poll Will Hollywood emerge as a team leader?

No vote view results 44% Yes (60 votes)

55% No (74 votes) 134 votes total Vote Now

Poll Will Hollywood stay healthy and put up over 1,000 yards receiving?

No vote view results 61% Yes (83 votes)

38% No (53 votes) 136 votes total Vote Now

Poll At the end of the season, will Holywood command a Christian Kirk type of contract?

No vote view results 64% Yes (87 votes)

35% No (47 votes) 134 votes total Vote Now

Poll Will Hollywood Brown turn out to be a 2 year rental for a 1st Round pick?

No vote view results 69% Yes (90 votes)

30% No (40 votes) 130 votes total Vote Now

Poll Will Hollywood Brown be one of the team's biggest surprises this season?

No vote view results 38% Yes (52 votes)

61% No (82 votes) 134 votes total Vote Now

I want to see your votes and comments before commenting. I don’t want to influence (positively or negatively) anyone’s votes and opinions.I am very interested to see what you feel about Hollywood Brown.