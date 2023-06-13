Bird Droppings: Arizona Cardinals Jonathan Gannon shows who he is, D.J. Humphries back, Michael Wilson talks relationships and more

Happy Tuesday one and all.

With energy, first-time head coach Jonathan Gannon tries to bring the Cardinals back

First-year Cardinals boss brings energy as franchise resets

After Back Injury, It's Like D.J. Humphries Never Left

Tackle returns to field, personality intact, without surgery

Cardinals Claim Cornerback Kyler McMichael

Defensive back was released by Bills

Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson gets important support from former Bengals wide receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh

Cardinals wide receiver overcomes college injuries with important Senior Bowl

Cardinals Sign Wide Receiver Brandon Smith

Move made on the eve of mandatory minicamp

How Arizona Cardinals will adapt without DeAndre Hopkins - ESPN - Arizona Cardinals Blog- ESPN

Hopkins has been one of the most dominant receivers over the past decade. The Cardinals will have to lean on multiple pass-catchers to replace him.

James Conner excited to 'prove people wrong' with new-look Cards

While outside expectations are some of the lowest they have been in Cardinals history, RB James Conner isn't focused on the external noise.

Barnwell: Cardinals 12th-most improved team this offseason

In ESPN analyst Bill Barnwell's eyes, the Cardinals are among those who have used the offseason to their advantage.

Arizona Cardinals' Dennis Gardeck improving pass rush technique

Cardinals edge rusher Dennis Gardeck said he is improving his technique with new OLBs coach Rob Rodriguez to become a more complete rusher.

Colt McCoy, Cardinals experiencing 'learning curve' of new regime

Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy sees the value in organized team activity reps, especially working under a new OC and offensive scheme.

Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins embracing life on the edge

Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins is getting more work on the outside than ever before since arriving to the desert in 2020.

DeAndre Hopkins set to visit Patriots after visit with Titans

The former Cardinals receiver is starting his tour of visiting potential new teams. He will visit the Patriots next week.

Arizona Cardinals rookie LB B.J. Ojulari wants 10+ sacks in 2023

Ojulari wants to be relied on to make plays on defense even as a rookie.

Rookie WR Michael Wilson is latest Cardinals player paired with pro soccer player

Wilson's girlfriend is Sophia Smith, drafted first overall in the NWSL in 2020.

WR Michael Wilson believes Arizona Cardinals got ‘steal of the draft’

Wilson, hampered by injuries at Stanford, told Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill he promises to be the steal of the draft.