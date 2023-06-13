What is the Cardinals’ greatest strength; who is their 3rd-best player and where does Zaven Collins play?

Happy Tuesday one and all.

Jess and I are back to discuss a number of topics as things are a bit slow right now for the Arizona Cardinals, but we have plenty to talk about.

Who is the third best player on the team? What about the fact that the strength of the team is... the offensive line?

We have all of that and more, sit back, relax and enjoy the show.

Here are the approximate timestamps of the show topics:

(1:00) Who is the Cardinals’ third-best player?

(21:57) What is the Cardinals’ greatest strength right now?

(30:06) Where should Colt McCoy and Kyler Murray be ranked among NFL starters?

(40:39) Where will Zaven Collins play more in 2023?