Isaiah Simmons confirms he will be working with the defensive backs moving forward

One of the biggest questions heading into the 2023 NFL offseason for the Arizona Cardinals, one that has the team on their fourth coach since 2017, is how they will utilize the past draft picks from the previous regime.

Well, after three seasons of underwhelming play while the Cardinals tried to make Isaiah Simmons a “Jack of All Trades” type of player, new head coach Jonathan Gannon and defensive coordinator Nick Rallis are putting Simmons in one spot... for now.

Simmons confirmed he will be working with the defensive backs this offseason:

“Moving forward I’ll be with the defensive backs.”



Isaiah Simmons officially confirms his position change from LB to DB. pic.twitter.com/MrksrQDk00 — PHNX Cardinals (@PHNX_Cardinals) June 13, 2023

I can envision Simmons role being more similar to Kam Chancellor’s when he was at his peak with the Legion of Boom defense.

I went back to how the Seahawks deployed Chancellor and here was where he lined up:

2013: 1,157 snaps (some of the snaps include special teams)

425 snaps in the box as a strong safety

159 snaps as a slot corner

16 snaps as a wide corner

416 snaps at free safety

2014: 924 snaps

424 snaps in the box as a strong safety

123 snaps as a slot corner

13 snaps as a wide corner

284 snaps as a free safety

Can we envision deploying Simmons in a similar way? Would that not be the best utilization of his talents?

What are your thoughts?