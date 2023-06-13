 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Arizona Cardinals visit with veteran center per reports

By Seth Cox
New York Giants v Washington Football Team Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals have addressed a number of positions this offseason, but for many fans there has been one they are continually waiting on.

The center position is occupied at this moment by Hjalte Froholdt, and while he has starts in the NFL at the position, it doesn’t seem to be something fans are excited about.

They drafted Jon Gaines II as a potential center, but expecting a fourth round rookie to take the reins immediately is asking a lot.

So, when Matt Lombardo of Heavy.com reported the Arizona Cardinals were looking at another center, this time a veteran with a nice background it obviously caught everyone’s eye.

Chase Roullier has played extremely well for the Washington Commanders Football Team since 2017, but has dealt with a number of injuries in 2021 and 2022.

So, they would likely be getting him at a discount, and on a prove-it type of deal.

Would you bring Roullier in?

