Cardinals release Josh Thomas and Julién Davenport

The Arizona Cardinals have released defensive back Josh Thomas and offensive tackle Julién Davenport according to AZCardinals.com senior writer Darren Urban.

Thomas entered the NFL in 2022 as an undrafted free agent out of Appalachian State University. He began his career with the Buffalo Bills and was on the Cardinals’ practice squad last season before signing a reserve/future contract with Arizona earlier this year. The 26-year-old defensive back appeared in four games in the NFL playing primarily on special teams.

Davenport was the Houston Texans’ fourth-round selection in the 2017 NFL Draft. He made stints with the Miami Dolphins, Indianapolis Colts, Chicago Bears, and signed with the Cardinals late last season as part of their practice squad. Davenport played in 60 games with 32 starts in his six-year career so far.

As of now and taking into consideration Bernhard Seikovits has a roster exemption due to being on the International Player Pathway program, the Cardinals have two roster spots openings.

Per Heavy On Sports reporter Matt Lombardo, the Cardinals brought in former Washington Commanders’ center Chase Roullier for a visit yesterday.

Could his signing be in the works?

Wishing Josh Thomas and Julién Davenport this best of luck in the next chapter of their NFL careers.