Arizona Cardinals release wide receiver Javon Wims

The Arizona Cardinals are staying busy with their roster moves, a day after announcing the release of offensive lineman Julien Davenport and safety Josh Thomas, the team announced today they have release wide receiver Javon Wims.

This coincides typically with the end of offseason training camps, as the team now will focus on getting new blood in for the actual training camp after having seen the veterans and making decisions to not keep them around.

Wims was another big-bodied receiver the team had on the roster last season, and he saw action in one game but along with recently release Auden Tate, did not do enough to stick around at this juncture of things.

Add in the Cardinals just signed Brandon Smith as well, and it makes sense to see the team moving on from Wims at this moment, to give him time to find a new home for training camp.

Good luck to Javon Wims.