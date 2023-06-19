Reviewing transfer portal moves and how they can impact the 2024 NFL Draft

The Arizona Cardinals should own the 2024 NFL Draft.

Justin and I are back after a week off to discuss some of the top NFL Draft-eligible names who will be suiting up in a new location next fall.

That means we discuss some interesting players, kicking off with Bo Nix, Kedon Slovis, and Sam Hartman but what about other positions?

There is a very intriguing cornerback prospect moving from Virginia to Florida State, a new wide receiver one for USC, and an offensive tackle moving to the Pacific Northwest from Rhode Island.

All of these players could potentially impact how the 2024 NFL Draft unfolds, so let’s get to know them just a little bit.

You can become a patron for as little as $2/month at The Original Draft Breakdown Podcast on Patreon for access to all of our weekly bonus episodes

Follow us on twitter @db_pod where we post links to the episodes and articles

Follow us on IG at db_pod where we’ll post the occasional video